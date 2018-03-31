Trinity County Environmental Health is warning the public that there has been a spill in the Hayfork area in Kingsbury Gulch of unknown substances. The substance is suspected to be an organophosphate, a harmful pesticide. Environmental Health will continue to notify the public until the spil… Read more
Pouring rain didn’t dampen the turnout in Junction City last Wednesday night to hear local candidates spar over qualifications, experience and priorities if elected to office by Trinity County voters in the June 5 election.
Candidates for Clerk Recorder/Assessor and Treasurer/Tax Collector spoke at the candidates’ forum at the North Fork Grange Hall in Junction City last Wednesday night.
Soroptimist Candidates night April 9
Retired County Administrative Officer and former Clerk Recorder/Assessor Dero Forslund was named last week by the appointed incumbent Clerk Recorder/Assessor Shanna White to run the June 5 election in Trinity County.
Trinity County got good news last week that almost $3 million in funding for county roads and schools will be restored for two years.
Dozens of Trinity residents took part in the worldwide March for Our Lives Saturday afternoon in downtown Weaverville. Participants marched from the Bandstand to the Trinity Congregational Church, where the church bell was rung 17 time to honor the Feb. 14 shooting victims at Marjory Stonema…
Two people have been injured and multiple trailers destroyed in three fires that burned in the Morgan Hill Road area in Hayfork over a week’s time.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office received the following reports from March 19 to 25:
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office received the following calls from March 12 to 18:
A vehicle pursuit that began in Weaverville Tuesday afternoon ended out Soldier Creek Road with the arrest of the driver, the California Highway Patrol said.
The Trinity High School track team started its Friday-Saturday competitions with a small team Friday at the Eagle Classic Relays at West Valley High School, Cottonwood — five boys and seven girls. The boys were still able to place fifth among the big schools. Read more
Trinity Theatre in Weaverville will hold a special showing of the movie “Babe” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31. Admittance is a donation of non-persishable food or toiletries. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds will help restock the Community Food Bank. Read more
Trinity County’s February unemployment rate was 7.3 percent, up 1.0 percent from the January adjusted rate of 6.3 percent, according to preliminary numbers released last week by the Employment Development Department’s Labor Market Information Division. Read more
Our nation, in fact our world, is under attack. Adam’s sin set nature against man, and man against man. It is not just thorns and thistles, it is hurricanes, mountain avalanches and mudslides, forest fires consuming millions of acres, and teenagers going on rampages shooting fellow classmate…
After reading your letters to the editor it reminds of what a friend of mine once said “that is an ignorant mind expressing itself.”
We are voting for Shanna White for Clerk/Recorder/Assessor for the following reasons:
In response to the Richard Cole’s letter of March 14 regarding the State of Jefferson. The appropriate number of required names of “the people” were submitted on the petition. Hence: not deliberately deceptive.
If you would like your vote in the upcoming June election to be a positive investment in the future of Trinity County law enforcement, please read on. I’ve made it a point of researching all four of the declared candidates (now three) running for the position of Trinity County sheriff.
