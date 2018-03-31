News

Spill notification for Kingsbury Gulch

Trinity County Environmental Health is warning the public that there has been a spill in the Hayfork area in Kingsbury Gulch of unknown substances. The substance is suspected to be an organophosphate, a harmful pesticide. Environmental Health will continue to notify the public until the spil… Read more

Candidates diverge on best way forward

  • By Sally Morris The Trinity Journal
Pouring rain didn’t dampen the turnout in Junction City last Wednesday night to hear local candidates spar over qualifications, experience and priorities if elected to office by Trinity County voters in the June 5 election.

Candidates spar in race for two county offices

  • By Sally Morris The Trinity Journal
Candidates for Clerk Recorder/Assessor and Treasurer/Tax Collector spoke at the candidates’ forum at the North Fork Grange Hall in Junction City last Wednesday night.

Forslund named to run June election

  • By Sally Morris The Trinity Journal
Retired County Administrative Officer and former Clerk Recorder/Assessor Dero Forslund was named last week by the appointed incumbent Clerk Recorder/Assessor Shanna White to run the June 5 election in Trinity County.

Funding for roads, schools restored

  • By AMY GITTELSOHN The Trinity Journal
Trinity County got good news last week that almost $3 million in funding for county roads and schools will be restored for two years.

Trinity residents join ‘March for Our Lives’

  • Wayne R. Agner | The Trinity Journal
Dozens of Trinity residents took part in the worldwide March for Our Lives Saturday afternoon in downtown Weaverville. Participants marched from the Bandstand to the Trinity Congregational Church, where the church bell was rung 17 time to honor the Feb. 14 shooting victims at Marjory Stonema…

Gavin Z. Williams

Gavin Zachary Williams of Hayfork, passed from this life tragi…

Diana Lee Frink

Diana Lee Frink, age 62, of Weaverville passed away peacefully…

Carol A. Harper

Carol A. Harper of Douglas City died March 23, 2018, of natura…

Saxon best choice for sheriff

If you would like your vote in the upcoming June election to be a positive investment in the future of Trinity County law enforcement, please read on. I’ve made it a point of researching all four of the declared candidates (now three) running for the position of Trinity County sheriff.